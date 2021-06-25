Auction—liability of bidding agent (Tattersalls Ltd v McMahon)

Article summary

Commercial analysis: The director of a company bid for certain horses at a bloodstock auction. He was bidding on behalf of the company, and if successful it was anticipated that the company would become the owner of the horses. However, the company had failed to obtain the required Purchaser’s Authorisation from the auctioneer. The auctioneer’s conditions of sale stipulated that if there was no Purchaser’s Authorisation then the highest bidder in the ring and his principal, if any, would be jointly and severally liable to pay the hammer price. The company had subsequently become insolvent. The court found that as the highest bidder in the ring, the director was liable for the hammer price less such sums as had been recovered on the re-sale of the horses by way of mitigation of loss. Written by Charles H Joseph, barrister at Tanfield Chambers. or to read the full analysis.