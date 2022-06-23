LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Civil fraud

Legal News

Attempting to strike out a liquidators’ breach of duty claim (Re Mobigo Ltd)

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Attempting to strike out a liquidators’ breach of duty claim (Re Mobigo Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The judgment of Insolvency and Companies Court (ICC) Judge Mullen in Re Mobigo Ltd deals with an unsuccessful attempt to strike out an application for misfeasance brought by one of the joint liquidators of Mobigo Ltd. Written by Edward Saunders, partner, and Stephen Baister, consultant, at Wedlake Bell LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More