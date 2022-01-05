Attempt to trigger homeless review fails before the High Court (R (on the application of B) v London Borough of Waltham Forest)

Article summary

Local Government analysis: A case addressing a common scenario in homeless cases where an applicant communicates with a local authority following a homeless decision and the question then arises as to whether such communication should be treated as a duly made request for review for the purposes of section 202 of the Housing Act 1996 (HA 1996). The case was brought by way of Judicial Review (JR) rather than HA 1996, s 204 appeal and the court goes on to address whether JR was an appropriate remedy and whether the claim had been issued in time. Written by Kevin Long, solicitor at Hackney Community Law Centre. or to read the full analysis.