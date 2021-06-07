menu-search
ATMP trade organisations call for GMO exemption in EU

Published on: 07 June 2021
Article summary

Life Sciences analysis: Kari Oakes, managing editor of RAPS’ Regulatory Focus, discusses the joint paper written by Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) and the European Association of Bioindustries (EuropaBio), and published in Human Gene Therapy on 24 May 2021, in which the trade associations call for relaxation of EU regulations that treat advanced therapies medicinal products (ATMPs) as genetically modified organisms (GMOs). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

