At what point the duty to consult arises: further Court of Appeal hearing (News, 7 February 2014)

Article summary

The collective consultation obligations in TULR(C)A 1992 are not to be construed as not applying to a foreign sovereign state which is engaged in the exercise of public powers so as to conform with the effect of the Collective Redundancies Directive. Those obligations therefore applied to the USA in this case. The correct route to a foreign sovereign state being entitled to claim immunity was not to imply an exclusion into the statute, but by a straightforward claim of state immunity or by invoking the special circumstances defence. In this case the USA had not chosen to take either of those steps and had submitted to the jurisdiction. The case would therefore proceed to a further hearing to resolve the issue of at what point the duty to consult collectively arises. Court of Appeal: USA v Nolan. or to read the full analysis.