At last—the Graduate visa is finally here!

After waiting with bated breath, the rules for the Graduate route have finally been published and the Graduate visa will officially launch on 1st July 2021. In 2019, the government announced that it will be bringing back the treasured Tier 1 (Post Study Work (PSW)) visa—now called the Graduate visa.

The PSW visa route allowed international students to work after completing their education in the UK, without relying on the cumbersome process of sponsorship. To the relief of hundreds of thousands of international students, this was a welcome change as the Graduate visa will allow international students to undertake full-time employment at any skill level upon completion of their studies. This is a big change from the mere four months they may have had upon the end of a student visa since the closure of the PSW visa in 2012.