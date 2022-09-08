AstraZeneca exec blocked from joining rival ahead of trial

Law360, London: A London court temporarily prevented a former top business development executive at AstraZeneca from joining rival GlaxoSmithKline on 7 September 2022, 24 hours before he was scheduled to begin the new role, ahead of a trial over the scope of his non-compete agreement.
