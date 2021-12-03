LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Protecting confidential information

Legal News

Associated Newspapers’ appeal dismissed in Duchess case (HRH The Duchess of Sussex v Associated Newspapers Ltd)

Published on: 03 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Associated Newspapers’ appeal dismissed in Duchess case (HRH The Duchess of Sussex v Associated Newspapers Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Information Law analysis: The Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal by Associated Newspapers Ltd regarding the claim against it by the Duchess of Sussex for misuse of private information and breach of copyright. In dismissing the appeal, the Court of Appeal affirmed the High Court’s decision to grant summary judgment in favour of the Duchess. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 Practice notes
View More