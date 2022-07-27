Assignment of rights against a borrower void for want of authority (Re London Oil & Gas Ltd (in administration))

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The Chancery Division allowed the application of joint administrators of London Oil and Gas Ltd (LOG), to set aside an assignment by which LOG had purported to assign its rights against one of its borrowers, Atlantic Petroleum, to LPE Support Ltd (LPE) for consideration of £1 (the Assignment). The court held that the Assignment had been void for want of authority as the decision to enter into the Assignment had been taken by a singular director who had no authority to act alone. The case contains a helpful summary of the principles of agency law and the ability of a director to bind a company. Practitioners and officeholders should consider whether signatories were duly authorised to enter into contracts and bind the company and be aware that in the absence of such authorisation, such contracts may be void for want of authority. Written by Sam Urry, associate at Addleshaw Goddard LLP. or to read the full analysis.