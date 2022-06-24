LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Insolvency litigation / Funding of insolvency litigation and investigations

Legal News

Assignment of claims in insolvency and review jurisdiction-vexatious, debarred and disavowed claims (Re Emerald Properties (London) Ltd)

Published on: 24 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Assignment of claims in insolvency and review jurisdiction-vexatious, debarred and disavowed claims (Re Emerald Properties (London) Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • The effect of the previous orders
  • The review jurisdiction
  • Review of the debarring order
  • Effect of the disavowal
  • Conclusions and order made
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: A previous director/shareholder of a company in solvent liquidation sought a direction for the assignment from the liquidators of misfeasance claims against the other former director/shareholder; the court considered whether such were debarred by previous orders, prevented by a previous disavowal (concession) and/or were otherwise likely to be hopeless or vexatious and ought not to be allowed. The court summarised the principles to be applied when exercising its review jurisdiction under rule 12.59(1) of the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016 (overall to be exercised with caution) and permitting a party to resile from concessions (where justice requires). Written by Morwenna Macro, barrister at Five Paper. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

Easements and perpetuities

Easements and perpetuities

Drafting—2009 ActThe Perpetuities and Accumulations Act 2009 effectively disapplies the rule against perpetuities from future easements granted on or after 6 April 2010, so a draftsman now need not be concerned to specify a perpetuity period. Any restrictions on the exercise of the easement

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislationIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
2 Q&As