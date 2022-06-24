Assignment of claims in insolvency and review jurisdiction-vexatious, debarred and disavowed claims (Re Emerald Properties (London) Ltd)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: A previous director/shareholder of a company in solvent liquidation sought a direction for the assignment from the liquidators of misfeasance claims against the other former director/shareholder; the court considered whether such were debarred by previous orders, prevented by a previous disavowal (concession) and/or were otherwise likely to be hopeless or vexatious and ought not to be allowed. The court summarised the principles to be applied when exercising its review jurisdiction under rule 12.59(1) of the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016 (overall to be exercised with caution) and permitting a party to resile from concessions (where justice requires). Written by Morwenna Macro, barrister at Five Paper. or to read the full analysis.