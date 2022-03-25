Assigning the right to apply for a patent? Do it in writing (Jones v IRL)

Article summary

IP analysis: This case makes it clear that a right to apply for a patent can only be assigned in writing. His Honour Judge (HHJ) Hacon held that even before a patent application has been filed, the right to apply for a patent in respect of an invention is a 'right' within the meaning of section 30(6)(a) of the Patents Act 1977 (PA 1977) and so the legal interest can only be assigned in writing. However, PA 1977, s 30(6)(a) did not operate to prevent an assignment of the beneficial interest in the right to apply for a patent. In this case, there was an oral agreement to assign the application right which did not meet the formalities of PA 1977, s 30(6)(a), but was nevertheless given in exchange for consideration. The failed assignment caused the equitable interest in the application right to pass to the intended assignee (following Baxter International Inc v Nederlands Produktielaboratorium voor Bloedtransfusiapparatuur BV). Written by Richard Pinckney, partner with the assistance of Will White, a trainee solicitor both at Bristows LLP. or to read the full analysis.