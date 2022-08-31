Assessments and personalised plans under the homeless prevention duty (R(ZK) v Havering)

Article summary

Local Government analysis: This was a successful Judicial Review against the legality of the steps undertaken by the defendant authority under section 189A of the Housing Act 1996 (HA 1996) in respect of a housing needs assessment and Personalized Housing Plan (PHP). The Homelessness Reduction Act 2017 (HRA 2017) had created a new set of homelessness prevention duties for a housing authority to undertake under HA 1996, s 195 when taking reasonable steps to help the applicant secure that accommodation does not cease to be available. These obligations included the requirement to assess an applicant’s housing needs and formulate and keep under review a PHP. This case examines the interplay of those duties and addresses how a council should approach the assessment and what is expected of a PHP. Written by Kevin Long, solicitor at Hackney Community Law Centre. or to read the full analysis.