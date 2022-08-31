Assessments and personalised plans under the homeless prevention duty (R(ZK) v Havering)

Local Government analysis: This was a successful Judicial Review against the legality of the steps undertaken by the defendant authority under section 189A of the Housing Act 1996 (HA 1996) in respect of a housing needs assessment and Personalized Housing Plan (PHP). The Homelessness Reduction Act 2017 (HRA 2017) had created a new set of homelessness prevention duties for a housing authority to undertake under HA 1996, s 195 when taking reasonable steps to help the applicant secure that accommodation does not cease to be available. These obligations included the requirement to assess an applicant’s housing needs and formulate and keep under review a PHP. This case examines the interplay of those duties and addresses how a council should approach the assessment and what is expected of a PHP. Written by Kevin Long, solicitor at Hackney Community Law Centre.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in with LexisNexis or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
CONTINUE READING
CONTINUE READING
**Trials are provided to all LexisNexis content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisNexis services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you
Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare
Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)An arms length management organisation (ALMO) is a not-for-profit company that provides housing services on behalf of a local housing authority (LHA). Usually an ALMO is set up by the LHA to manage and improve all or part of its housing stock with the LHA
Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and
0330 161 1234