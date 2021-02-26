Sign-in Help
Assessment of financial claims following divorce in Russia (AG v VD)

Published on: 26 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Family analysis: In AG v VD, the court considered the wife’s application for financial relief under Part III of the Matrimonial and Family Proceedings Act 1984 (MFPA 1984) following a divorce in Russia. The court considered the financial award to the wife made by the Russian courts and found that it had jurisdiction, concluding that the Russian order was inadequate in that it did not meet the wife’s financial needs and those of her child from a previous marriage. The court assessed the quantum of the wife’s award on the basis of her needs, following a medium-length marriage. Mr Justice Cohen made repeated references in the judgment to the overall conduct of the case and the significant costs the parties incurred in this litigation. Sophie Groves, director, and Valeria Gampl, solicitor, at Vardags analyse the issues. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

