Assessing witness credibility and challenging findings of fact in MPT proceedings (Khan v GMC)

Mr Khan challenged the decision of the Medical Practitioners' Tribunal ('the MPT') to erase him from the Register, following a finding that he had engaged in sexual conduct towards colleagues. There are two important and unusual aspects to the appeal. Firstly, it focuses on how the tribunal of fact should properly assess a witness's evidence where their credibility is in issue; a mere impression that the witness was confident and 'credible', without a detailed examination of the content of their evidence, is not sufficient. Secondly, while the appeal had to be brought against the erasure, the substance of the appeal focused on the underlying facts; the court clarified the circumstances in which it may be appropriate to depart from the factual findings of the MPT, notwithstanding that the court on appeal does not have the benefit of hearing the oral evidence first hand. Written by Carolina Bracken, barrister at 5 Paper Buildings.