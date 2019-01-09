Sign-in Help
Assessing the risks in recovering success fees—adopting a proper, quantitative approach (NJL v PTE)

Published on: 09 January 2019
Updated on: 05 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Andrew Roy, barrister at 12 King’s Bench Walk and counsel for the defendant in NJL v PTE, stresses the importance of having a proper, quantitative basis when assessing the risks in recovering success fees. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

