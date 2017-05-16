Sign-in Help
Assessing the new legal guardianship for missing people

Published on: 16 May 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Public Law analysis: The Guardianship (Missing Persons) Act 2017 (G(MP)A 2017) establishes a new legal mechanism to deal with the property and finances of a missing person. Sarah Young, partner at Ridley & Hall Solicitors, discusses how G(MP)A 2017 may work in practice. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

