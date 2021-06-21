menu-search
Assessing the likely impact of the DWP’s proposals to introduce simpler annual benefit statements for members of DC pension schemes

Published on: 21 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Assessing the likely impact of the DWP’s proposals to introduce simpler annual benefit statements for members of DC pension schemes
  • What is the background to the consultation?
  • What is being proposed and why?
  • What are the implications for pension schemes?
  • What happens next?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is consulting on the draft Occupational and Personal Pension Schemes (Disclosure of Information) (Amendment) Regulations 2022 and associated guidance. The proposals are part of the DWP’s commitment to encouraging savers to build up their pension pots by ensuring they can easily see vital information about their finances in a simple format. Nicola Rondel, counsel at Hogan Lovells, examines the implications of these proposals on pension schemes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

