Legal News

Assertion of litigation privilege fails but no waiver of privilege (Kyla Shipping Co Ltd v Freight Trading Ltd)

Published on: 25 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Assertion of litigation privilege fails but no waiver of privilege (Kyla Shipping Co Ltd v Freight Trading Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Commercial Court has rejected an assertion by claimants of litigation privilege in respect of a category of documents in proceedings coming shortly to trial. The claimants’ solicitor was ordered to prepare an updated list of documents and a new confirmatory witness statement. The court rejected a claim that privilege had been waived. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

