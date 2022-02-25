Assertion of litigation privilege fails but no waiver of privilege (Kyla Shipping Co Ltd v Freight Trading Ltd)

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Commercial Court has rejected an assertion by claimants of litigation privilege in respect of a category of documents in proceedings coming shortly to trial. The claimants’ solicitor was ordered to prepare an updated list of documents and a new confirmatory witness statement. The court rejected a claim that privilege had been waived. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers.
