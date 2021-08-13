menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Environment / Hazardous substances / Asbestos

Legal News

Asbestos and the use of epidemiology evidence

Published on: 13 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Asbestos and the use of epidemiology evidence
  • What is epidemiology evidence and what is its role in asbestos claims?
  • Case law dealing with epidemiology evidence

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Aliyah Akram, barrister at 12 King’s Bench Walk specialising in personal injury and industrial disease, discusses the latest developments in relation to claims involving asbestos related disease and epidemiology evidence. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in BankruptcyThe office of the Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) was created by section 156 of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1856 . Previously, the functions of the AiB were limited but since 1993, with the enactment of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1993 (B(S)A 1993), the role

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantagesWhat is mediation?Mediation is one of the most recognised and common forms of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).It is a form of assisted ADR in the sense that there is a third-party neutral involved who meets with the parties and seeks to help them in

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More