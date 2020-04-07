Sign-in Help
Arts Council England not competent authority for export where artwork imported into the UK unlawfully (R (on the application of Simonis) v Arts Council England)

Published on: 07 April 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Private Client analysis: The Court of Appeal considered the identity of the competent authority with jurisdiction to govern the 'dispatch' of a cultural item from a Member State. Resolving this issue turned on the meaning of 'lawful and definitive dispatch' under Article 2(2)(b) of the Export Regulation (Regulation (EC) 116/2009). The court held that the phrase refers to the national law in the Member State of physical dispatch, not the Member State of receipt and therefore, the competent authority with the relevant jurisdiction was the Member State from which the item was last lawfully and definitively exported. The case also confirms that a court can rule on the compatibility of a Member State's national law with superior EU law and make a reference to the European Court of Justice, the highest court in the European Union. However, the decision to refer lies within the court's discretion and the court must act with considerable caution. Written by Simon Fitzpatrick, partner and head of the Art Team, Fred Clark, associate and Natasha Woolfstein, trainee solicitor, at Boodle Hatfield LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

