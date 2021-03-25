Sign-in Help
Artificial intelligence raises new questions about purpose and scope of copyright

Published on: 25 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
TMT analysis: Artificial intelligence (AI) is already generating ‘creative’ works that could be entitled to copyright protection, with engineers training machines to create new content such as music and feature film trailers. In the not-too-distant future, an AI system could generate works with very minimal human input at all. The UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO) recently launched its call for views on the implications of AI for intellectual property policy, including copyright, and is expected to publish the government response this month. But who owns the copyright in such works and how are they protected? Clare Robinson, partner, and Hannah McCarthy, senior associate, at Osborne Clarke discuss. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

