Article 4 ECHR and protection from trafficking (R (on the application of H (a minor by his litigation friend)) v Swindon Borough Council)

Article summary

Local Government analysis: H, an unaccompanied asylum-seeking minor, was placed by the Council in foster care. After he threatened to kill his foster carers, the Council decided that the threshold was met for an inquiry under section 47 of the Children Act 1989 (CA 1989). However, no such inquiry was actually commenced. In a claim which H issued for judicial review, the High Court held that the Council had acted unlawfully in failing to carry out a section 47 inquiry. Nevertheless, the High Court held that the Council had not violated Article 4 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). H argued in the Court of Appeal that a finding of Article 4 ECHR being breached had to follow from the finding that a section 47 inquiry should have been carried out. The Court of Appeal disagreed, holding that the Council had taken sufficient steps to protect H for the purposes of Article 4 ECHR notwithstanding the absence of an inquiry. Written by Alexander Campbell, barrister at Field Court Chambers. or to read the full analysis.