Article 27 in personality rights claims—Lugano’s swansong? (Wright v Granath)

Article summary

TMT analysis: The Court of Appeal has held that in determining whether concurrent proceedings constitute the same cause of action for the purposes of Article 27 of the Lugano Convention (lis pendens), the claims must have the same object (ie the same ‘end’ or ‘subject matter’, which depends on whether ‘the question…at the heart of the two actions’ is the same) and the same cause (ie the same ‘facts and rules of law relied upon as the basis for the action’. The court also held that Article 27 is not inapplicable or an abuse of EU law on the grounds that a claim for negative declaratory relief interferes with the substantive ‘right’ of the victim in a global personality rights claim to elect the forum. Written by Phil Hartley, senior legal adviser at Schillings International LLP. or to read the full analysis.