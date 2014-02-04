Sign-in Help
Employee rights to be informed and consulted

Article 27 EU Charter may not be invoked in dispute between individuals (News, 4 February 2014)

Published on: 04 February 2014
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Where a provision in national legislation intended to implement the Information and Consultation Directive is incompatible with that Directive, Article 27 of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, concerning information and consultation with workers or their representatives, cannot be invoked in a dispute between individuals such as to disapply that national provision. ECJ: Association de mediation sociale v Union locale des syndicats CGT or take a trial to read the full analysis.

