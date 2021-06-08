menu-search
Article 157 TFEU has direct effect in equal pay claims for work of equal value (K and others v Tesco Stores Ltd)

Published on: 08 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What is the background?
  • Relevant law
  • Background facts
  • Reference from the employment tribunal
  • What did the CJEU decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: Article 157 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU) must be interpreted as having direct effect in proceedings between individuals claiming a failure to observe the principle of equal pay for male and female workers for 'work of equal value'. Furthermore, Article 157 TFEU includes within its scope situations where the pay conditions of workers of different sex performing equal work or work of equal value can be attributed to a single source, with the effect that the pay of those workers can be compared on the basis of that article, even if the workers perform their work in different establishments, according to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

