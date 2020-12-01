Art sale—privity of contract, sub-agency and authenticity guarantees (Sotheby’s v Mark Weiss Ltd)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal against various orders made by Judge Knowles in relation to a dispute concerning the sale of a valuable piece of art. That art had turned out to be counterfeit with the result that the end buyer had the right to rescind the contract and seek return of the purchase price. Sotheby’s had, in effect, brokered the sale and had accounted to the end purchaser for the return of the purchase price. It then sought to recover that sum from the original sellers; one of whom resisted. On appeal, the court upheld Knowles J’s findings that Fairlight and Mark Weiss Ltd (MWL) (the sellers) had been acting in partnership when selling the painting. It rejected Fairlight’s contention that Sotheby’s was its sub-agent for the purposes of the sale; and dismissed arguments relating to the construction of authenticity guarantees and the right to rescind. Written by Christopher Snell, barrister, at New Square Chambers. or to read the full analysis.