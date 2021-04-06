Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences / CQC regulation

Legal News

Arrests of care home workers following coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreaks—a review of criminal liability

Arrests of care home workers following coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreaks—a review of criminal liability
Published on: 06 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Arrests of care home workers following coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreaks—a review of criminal liability
  • On what basis can care home workers be prosecuted for incidents involving coronavirus?
  • Are we going to see more arrests of care home workers relating to coronavirus?
  • What next?

Article summary

Local Government analysis: In late February 2021 a news article reported that a care home worker had been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter after a patient died of coronavirus (COVID-19). In late March 2021, two further care home workers were arrested on suspicion of wilful neglect. Jonathan Grimes and Sophie Wood of Kingsley Napley LLP look at how those working in care homes can potentially face criminal liability in respect of coronavirus cases. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

On 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise rules. Alongside the Rulebook, supervisory statements and statements

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

LEXISNEXIS

Declaratory relief of planning decisions

A declaratory judgment is a judgment identifying the rights, duties or obligations of one or more parties in a dispute. It is legally binding, but does not order any action by a party. A court may issue it alone or in conjunction with some other relief such as an injunction and can be granted on an

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More