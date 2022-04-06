LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Arguments delayed are arguments rejected—appeal refused in cartel contribution case (Samsung Electronics Co Ltd v LG Display Co Ltd)

Published on: 06 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  Arguments delayed are arguments rejected—appeal refused in cartel contribution case (Samsung Electronics Co Ltd v LG Display Co Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This was an appeal against a Commercial Court judgment in LG v Samsung contribution proceedings arising ultimately from a cartel ruling by the competition authority. A unanimous court rejected Samsung’s appeal against the first instance decision to set aside a service out order and upheld the ruling that England was not the appropriate forum. Lord Justice Males analysed the grounds of appeal in detail and explained that some of the arguments raised in them may have changed the course of events had they been made at first instance and supported by evidence. This included that the factors connecting the underlying claim to the jurisdiction could, if founded on sufficient supporting evidence, potentially be a powerful factor in the forum conveniens assessment of a contribution claim. Written by Anastasia Tropsha, associate at PCB Byrne LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

