Arguments delayed are arguments rejected—appeal refused in cartel contribution case (Samsung Electronics Co Ltd v LG Display Co Ltd)

Dispute Resolution analysis: This was an appeal against a Commercial Court judgment in LG v Samsung contribution proceedings arising ultimately from a cartel ruling by the competition authority. A unanimous court rejected Samsung’s appeal against the first instance decision to set aside a service out order and upheld the ruling that England was not the appropriate forum. Lord Justice Males analysed the grounds of appeal in detail and explained that some of the arguments raised in them may have changed the course of events had they been made at first instance and supported by evidence. This included that the factors connecting the underlying claim to the jurisdiction could, if founded on sufficient supporting evidence, potentially be a powerful factor in the forum conveniens assessment of a contribution claim. Written by Anastasia Tropsha, associate at PCB Byrne LLP.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice
Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model
False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary
Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and
0330 161 1234