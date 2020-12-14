Sign-in Help
Are your limitation arguments appealing? (Azam v University Hospital Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust)

Published on: 14 December 2020
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Personal Injury & Clinical Negligence analysis: In this interesting appeal decision, the court was weighing up the extent to which a discretionary decision under section 33 of the Limitation Act 1980 (LA 1980) to allow a clinical negligence claim to proceed 18 years out of time was open to challenge on appeal. Was the fact that the allegedly negligent surgeon had died since the expiry of the primary limitation period, ‘the epitome of prejudice’ meaning the case should not have been allowed to proceed, as the appellant asserted? No, held Mr Justice Saini, as the appellant trust’s (the trust) failure to make good the assertion of prejudice by any expert or other evidence at the limitation trial meant that the trial judge had been entitled to find that there was no significant real prejudice in defending the claim by the passage of time. The appeal was dismissed. Written by Charles Bagot QC at Hardwicke, who represented the successful respondent/claimant. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

