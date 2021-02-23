Are you or your business struggling with current coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions on travel?

Immigration analysis: Restrictions on global travel imposed by the UK government in response to coronavirus (COVID-19) are creating new mobility challenges for UK employers. Although most business are taking a responsible approach to minimising travel at this time, there is nevertheless a continued and unavoidable need for businesses to help return displaced employees/onboard new hires into the UK and ensure sustained critical business delivery which means some continued international travel is inevitable. There are however risks and cost-implications associated with travelling to the UK at the moment—these include delays at the border, delays of essential projects due to self-isolation requirements or rules being introduced on short notice.
