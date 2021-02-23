Sign-in Help
Home / Immigration / Key developments / Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Legal News

Are you or your business struggling with current coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions on travel?

Are you or your business struggling with current coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions on travel?
Published on: 23 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Are you or your business struggling with current coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions on travel?
  • What are the current considerations?
  • Can my employees travel to the UK?
  • Before they travel to the UK
  • What happens when an employee arrives in the UK?
  • Arriving into England
  • Arriving into Scotland
  • Travel within the UK
  • Factors to consider
  • Are there any exceptions?

Article summary

Immigration analysis: Restrictions on global travel imposed by the UK government in response to coronavirus (COVID-19) are creating new mobility challenges for UK employers. Although most business are taking a responsible approach to minimising travel at this time, there is nevertheless a continued and unavoidable need for businesses to help return displaced employees/onboard new hires into the UK and ensure sustained critical business delivery which means some continued international travel is inevitable. There are however risks and cost-implications associated with travelling to the UK at the moment—these include delays at the border, delays of essential projects due to self-isolation requirements or rules being introduced on short notice. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Term Loan B facilities

This Practice Note discusses Term Loan B (TLB) facilities which frequently appear as a tranche of senior facilities in syndicated loans in leveraged financings. TLBs are an established feature in the US market and increasingly used in the European lending market for institutional investors.This

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

LEXISNEXIS

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes