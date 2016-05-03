Sign-in Help
Are losing claimants subject to costs despite QOCS protection?

Published on: 03 May 2016
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Personal Injury analysis: Kerry Underwood, senior partner at Underwoods Solicitors and Law Abroad, examines Howe v Motor Insurers' Bureau (MIB) and argues that the judgment hints at a further weakening of the already limited protection offered by qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS).

