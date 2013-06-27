Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Trade marks/passing off / Trade mark transactions and management

Legal News

Are lookalikes really causing consumer confusion?

Are lookalikes really causing consumer confusion?
Published on: 27 June 2013
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Are lookalikes really causing consumer confusion?
  • Original news
  • Why was this research undertaken?
  • What does this research say about the statutory definition of lookalikes and what were the other key findings?
  • How is the prevention of lookalikes dealt with under current laws?
  • Following this report, what changes might be on the horizon for lookalikes?
  • What should lawyers be advising in this area of law and what should they take from this report?

Article summary

IP & IT analysis: What were the Intellectual Property Office’s (IPO) findings in the report into the impact of lookalike products? Melanie McGuirk, IP & Media partner at Pannone, comments on the report and reminds lawyers how difficult it can be to succeed in lookalike passing off cases. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

LEXISNEXIS

The equity of redemption

Disposal and devolutionThe equity of redemption arises as soon as the mortgage is made. It is an interest in the land which the mortgagor can:•transfer, lease or mortgage inter vivos, or•by will (it passes on intestacy)No cloggingIt is a fundamental principle of a mortgage that there must be no clog

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More