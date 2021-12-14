LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Are general principles of law part of domestic law—Lipton and Adferiad—which is correct?

Published on: 14 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Public Law analysis: In this analysis, Ben Rayment and Harry Gillow, barristers at Monckton Chambers, explore the continuing effect of pre-Brexit EU law in domestic law and in particular, the contrasting approaches of two cases (Lipton and Adferiad). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

