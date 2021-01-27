Are confidential information protections still fit for purpose? (Travel Counsellors Ltd v Trailfinders Ltd)

Article summary

This case is an appeal by Travel Counsellors Ltd (TCL) against the decision of the High Court in Trailfinders Ltd v Travel Counsellors Ltd, in which the High Court held that both defendants were liable for disclosing confidential information from their previous employer (Trailfinders Ltd (TFL)) to their new employer (TCL), and that TCL was also liable for having accepted the same. TCL's appeal was unsuccessful on all grounds. Written by Adam Richardson, barrister, at One Essex Court, Chambers of Ian Mayes QC.