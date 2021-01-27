Sign-in Help
Are confidential information protections still fit for purpose? (Travel Counsellors Ltd v Trailfinders Ltd)

Published on: 27 January 2021
Updated on: 27 January 2021
Information law analysis: This case is an appeal by Travel Counsellors Ltd (TCL) against the decision of the High Court in Trailfinders Ltd v Travel Counsellors Ltd, in which the High Court held that both defendants were liable for disclosing confidential information from their previous employer (Trailfinders Ltd (TFL)) to their new employer (TCL), and that TCL was also liable for having accepted the same. TCL’s appeal was unsuccessful on all grounds. Written by Adam Richardson, barrister, at One Essex Court, Chambers of Ian Mayes QC. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

