Are a claim form and particulars of claim, sent to a defendant by post in the same envelope, subject to the same rules re service? (Ellis v the Chief Constable of Avon & Somerset Constabulary)

Published on: 08 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Are a claim form and particulars of claim, sent to a defendant by post in the same envelope, subject to the same rules re service? (Ellis v the Chief Constable of Avon & Somerset Constabulary)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • Service of the claim form
  • Service of the particulars of claim
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Court held that where the claim form and the particulars of claim are served together, by post, in the same envelope, service of both documents will be governed by the service provisions in CPR 7.5, rather than by deemed service provisions. Written by Christopher Johnson, barrister at Doughty Street Chambers. Christopher acted for the successful claimant in Ellis, instructed by John Hagan and Iain Gould of DPP Law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA's Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

