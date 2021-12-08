- Are a claim form and particulars of claim, sent to a defendant by post in the same envelope, subject to the same rules re service? (Ellis v the Chief Constable of Avon & Somerset Constabulary)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- Service of the claim form
- Service of the particulars of claim
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Dispute Resolution analysis: The Court held that where the claim form and the particulars of claim are served together, by post, in the same envelope, service of both documents will be governed by the service provisions in CPR 7.5, rather than by deemed service provisions. Written by Christopher Johnson, barrister at Doughty Street Chambers. Christopher acted for the successful claimant in Ellis, instructed by John Hagan and Iain Gould of DPP Law.
