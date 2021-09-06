Architect’s moral right to be attributed as the author of drawings (The Front Door (UK) Ltd v Lower Mill Estate Ltd)

Article summary

Construction analysis: The Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988 gives a qualifying author of a drawing the moral right of paternity—to be identified as author of their drawings, even where the copyright and right to use the drawing has been assigned to others. If that moral right is infringed the author can bring a claim in damages so long as the right to be identified as author has been asserted by the author. The judgment of O’Farrell J provides a useful summary of the basic elements that are required to bring a claim for infringement of moral rights. In this case, she held that the claimant had not disclosed an arguable cause of action. The claimant also failed to establish an arguable cause of action based on the tort of passing off (a misrepresentation by one trader which damages the goodwill of another). The claimant’s application to amend its claim failed on both counts. Written by Caroline Pope, partner at DLA Piper. or to read the full analysis.