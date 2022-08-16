Architects’ appointments, early specific disclosure and final remedies (Balfour Beatty v Broadway Malyan)

Article summary

Construction analysis: The claimant Main Contractor was at the edge of limitation and sought directions for delivery up of a wide range of to documents to bring a case against the defendant architect. The claimant said it had a right to these documents under the terms of the architect’s appointment and also sought an order for specific disclosure. Mrs Justice Jefford said those claims needed to be pleaded, evidenced and tried before any order granting a final remedy for delivering up could be given. The judge also considered the court’s case management powers to order disclosure, early specific disclosure and the application of PD51U finding that the power to make an award as requested came from CPR 3.1(2)(m)—the power ‘to take any other step or make any other order’. Thus, the case resolved to a matter of discretion, the judgment then considered the circumstances for the exercise of that discretion. Written by James Davison, barrister at 3PB Barristers. or to read the full analysis.