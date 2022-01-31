LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Arbitrators, make mediation your new year’s resolution

Published on: 31 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  Arbitrators, make mediation your new year's resolution
  What does the guideline cover?
  Arb/Med & Med/Arb
  The guidelines are 'green' and will allow arbitrations to be even 'greener'
  The future for mediation

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) published their Professional Practice Guideline on the Use of Mediation in Arbitration which aims to be a reference guide for parties, their representatives, arbitrators and mediators. Andrew Miller QC FCIArb, mediator and arbitrator, offers a review and commentary on the guideline. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

