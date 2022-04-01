LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Arbitrators' independence and impartiality—a new decision from the International Chamber of the Paris Court of Appeal (Rio Tinto France and Rio Tinto Alcan Inc v SAS Alteo Gardanne)

Published on: 01 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: In a recent decision, the International Commercial Chamber of the Paris Court of Appeal dismissed an application to set aside an International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) arbitration award brought by two Rio Tinto companies (collectively 'Rio Tinto'). The award had been handed down on 10 September 2019 in a dispute that arose between Rio Tinto and Alteo Gardanne ('Alteo') after Rio Tinto sold an aluminium production plant in southern France to Alteo. In support of their application, Rio Tinto argued that the arbitrator appointed by Alteo had breached her duty of independence and impartiality because she had failed to disclose that during the arbitration, the firm where she was a partner at the time had acted on behalf of an Alteo-affiliated company in a dispute that came before the High Court of Justice in London. This case offered another opportunity for the Paris Court of Appeal to develop its case law on the requirements that arbitrators be independent and impartial, and on the disclosure duty they bear, further to a number of rulings handed down on that same subject matter in recent months. Written by Vincent Bouvard, senior associate at Herbert Smith Freehills Paris LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

