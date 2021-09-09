LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Arbitration weekly highlights—9 September 2021

Published on: 09 сентября 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes coverage of: the much-anticipated decision of the Grand Chamber of the Court of Justice of the European Union in Moldova v Komstroy; a Swiss Federal Tribunal judgment finding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic insufficient reason to postpone an arbitral hearing in the context of annulment proceedings; and, an announcement by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) of three new appointed regional directors. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

