Arbitration weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  Arbitration weekly highlights—9 June 2022
  In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
  • EU—Advocate General—The 'Prestige'—recognition and enforcement—AA 1996, s 66
  • AA 1996—BCLP International Arbitration Survey 2022
  • International arbitration
  • France—Court of Cassation—arbitrators’ disclosure obligations
  • Hong Kong—landmark case on escalation clauses in arbitration agreements
  • Singapore—arbitral tribunal’s lack of reference to pleadings
  • Canada—appointment of repeat arbitrator rejected
    More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: case analysis on EU recognition of arbitration awards as judgments; this year’s Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) international arbitration survey considering reform of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996); coverage of arbitration-related decisions from courts in France, Hong Kong, Singapore, Canada, and the USA; and, coverage of an award issued by an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) tribunal on jurisdiction. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

