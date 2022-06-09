Arbitration weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: case analysis on EU recognition of arbitration awards as judgments; this year’s Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) international arbitration survey considering reform of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996); coverage of arbitration-related decisions from courts in France, Hong Kong, Singapore, Canada, and the USA; and, coverage of an award issued by an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) tribunal on jurisdiction. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.