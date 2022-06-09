- Arbitration weekly highlights—9 June 2022
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
- EU—Advocate General—The 'Prestige'—recognition and enforcement—AA 1996, s 66
- AA 1996—BCLP International Arbitration Survey 2022
- International arbitration
- France—Court of Cassation—arbitrators’ disclosure obligations
- Hong Kong—landmark case on escalation clauses in arbitration agreements
- Singapore—arbitral tribunal’s lack of reference to pleadings
- Canada—appointment of repeat arbitrator rejected
- USA—DC Circuit refuses to vacate award
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- ICC—environmental provisions in international investments agreements
- Investment treaty arbitration
- Key decisions and awards
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- CIETAC—work arrangements
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Updated content
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: case analysis on EU recognition of arbitration awards as judgments; this year’s Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) international arbitration survey considering reform of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996); coverage of arbitration-related decisions from courts in France, Hong Kong, Singapore, Canada, and the USA; and, coverage of an award issued by an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) tribunal on jurisdiction. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
