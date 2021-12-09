- Arbitration weekly highlights—9 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
- AA 1996, s 68—third-party funding costs and coronavirus adjournment
- Mandatory anti-suit injunction in support of arbitration
- AA 1996, s 9—case management
- Arbitration-related court claims in legal year 2020-2021
- International arbitration
- Scotland—application to stay court proceedings
- Hong Kong—winding-up petition stayed pending arbitration on just and equitable grounds
- Singapore—principles applicable to grounds for setting aside an award
- Singapore—tribunal jurisdiction upheld despite domestic administrative law proceedings
- Canada—new evidence—proceedings to set aside NAFTA arbitration award
- USA—instrumentality of foreign state—lack of jurisdiction
- ICCA-ASIL Task Force on Damages launches app
- Investment treaty arbitration
- EU—intra-EU BITs infringement proceedings
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- ICC—new Disability and Inclusion Task leadership
- Sector- and industry-specific arbitration
- Property—retail—CIArb—Arbitration Referral Service—Pubs Code Adjudicator
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: full analysis of a decision of the Commercial Court to grant a final mandatory anti-suit injunction granted requiring the defendant to cease court proceedings in a foreign state; the dismissal in the Chancery Division of an application to hear a summary judgment/strike out application before a stay application in favour of arbitration; our initial coverage of a Commercial Court decision rejecting a serious irregularity challenge; analyses of international arbitration-related court decisions in Scotland, Hong Kong, Singapore, Canada, and the USA; coverage of the infringement proceedings begun by the European Commission against EU Member States regarding intra-EU bilateral investment treaties (BITs); and, recent announcements by the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Commission on Arbitration and ADR. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
