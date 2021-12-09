Arbitration weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: full analysis of a decision of the Commercial Court to grant a final mandatory anti-suit injunction granted requiring the defendant to cease court proceedings in a foreign state; the dismissal in the Chancery Division of an application to hear a summary judgment/strike out application before a stay application in favour of arbitration; our initial coverage of a Commercial Court decision rejecting a serious irregularity challenge; analyses of international arbitration-related court decisions in Scotland, Hong Kong, Singapore, Canada, and the USA; coverage of the infringement proceedings begun by the European Commission against EU Member States regarding intra-EU bilateral investment treaties (BITs); and, recent announcements by the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Commission on Arbitration and ADR. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.