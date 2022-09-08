- Arbitration weekly highlights—8 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
- AA 1996, s 67 challenge to the jurisdiction of the tribunal over ambit of an arbitration agreement (the ‘Sea Master’)
- International arbitration
- Hong Kong—enforcement of a Shanghai International Economic and Trade Commission (SHIAC) award
- USA—enforcement notices
- USA—notice of voluntary dismissal—award enforcement action
- Investment treaty arbitration
- ICSID—tribunal renders an award leaving both sides dissatisfied
More...
- ECT—Poland’s draft law on the termination of the ECT
- UNCITRAL Working Group II—provisional agenda for 76th session
- UNCTAD—climate action
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- AAA—amended Commercial Arbitration Rules issued
- ACICA—Green Pledge
- SIAC—new strategic partnership
- Africa’s 20 Arbitration Powerlist 2022
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Commercial Court (England and Wales) decision on the ambit of an arbitration agreement in shipping cases; arbitration-related decision from courts in Hong Kong and the USA; various investment-treaty arbitration developments including analysis of an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) award which left both sides dissatisfied, coverage of Polish draft law on the termination of Poland’s membership of the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT), and the publication of two reports by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on climate change and treaty-based investor-state dispute settlements cases; and, institutional and ad hoc arbitration coverage developments including the issuance of the American Arbitration Association (AAA) amended Commercial Rules and Mediation Procedures (2022 AAA Commercial Rules). All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.