Legal News

Arbitration weekly highlights—8 September 2022

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Commercial Court (England and Wales) decision on the ambit of an arbitration agreement in shipping cases; arbitration-related decision from courts in Hong Kong and the USA; various investment-treaty arbitration developments including analysis of an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) award which left both sides dissatisfied, coverage of Polish draft law on the termination of Poland’s membership of the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT), and the publication of two reports by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on climate change and treaty-based investor-state dispute settlements cases; and, institutional and ad hoc arbitration coverage developments including the issuance of the American Arbitration Association (AAA) amended Commercial Rules and Mediation Procedures (2022 AAA Commercial Rules). All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

