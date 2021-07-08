menu-search
Arbitration weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Published on: 08 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
  • AA 1996, s 73—loss of right to object
  • AA 1996, s 44—interveners and Part 20 defendants
  • State Immunity Act 1978—service of proceedings on a state
  • International arbitration
  • Australia—foreign award—procedural irregularities
  • Hong Kong—inconsistent award—parallel arbitration
  • Hong Kong—court’s power to restrain an arbitrator—arbitrator bias
Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: news of Commercial Court decisions on sections 73 and 44 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996), extended coverage of a recent decision on service of documents on a state in arbitral award enforcement proceedings, our coverage of arbitration-related decisions from courts in Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, and the US; an analysis of the US Department of Justice’s position regarding the ability of federal district courts to order discovery for private commercial arbitration abroad; and an expert analysis of the conflicts between the promotion of renewable energy by national governments and their investment treaty duties. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

