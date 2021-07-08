Arbitration weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: news of Commercial Court decisions on sections 73 and 44 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996), extended coverage of a recent decision on service of documents on a state in arbitral award enforcement proceedings, our coverage of arbitration-related decisions from courts in Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, and the US; an analysis of the US Department of Justice’s position regarding the ability of federal district courts to order discovery for private commercial arbitration abroad; and an expert analysis of the conflicts between the promotion of renewable energy by national governments and their investment treaty duties. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.