- Arbitration weekly highlights—8 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
- AA 1996, s 73—loss of right to object
- AA 1996, s 44—interveners and Part 20 defendants
- State Immunity Act 1978—service of proceedings on a state
- International arbitration
- Australia—foreign award—procedural irregularities
- Hong Kong—inconsistent award—parallel arbitration
- Hong Kong—court’s power to restrain an arbitrator—arbitrator bias
More...
- USA—Section 1782—amicus curiae briefs to US Supreme Court
- Canada—jurisdiction challenge and fresh evidence
- Investment treaty arbitration
- Australia—enforcement of ICSID arbitral award
- USA—enforcement of solar investor’s ICSID award stayed pending determination of annulment proceedings
- Governments must balance green energy with investment treaty duties
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS operational news
- Other arbitration-related news
- European Commission withholds consent for UK to accede to Lugano Convention
- EU Competition law
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: news of Commercial Court decisions on sections 73 and 44 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996), extended coverage of a recent decision on service of documents on a state in arbitral award enforcement proceedings, our coverage of arbitration-related decisions from courts in Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, and the US; an analysis of the US Department of Justice’s position regarding the ability of federal district courts to order discovery for private commercial arbitration abroad; and an expert analysis of the conflicts between the promotion of renewable energy by national governments and their investment treaty duties. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.