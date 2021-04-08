Sign-in Help
Arbitration weekly highlights—8 April 2021

Published on: 08 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the AA 1996
  • AA 1996, ss 68 and 69—relationship between the sections considered
  • International arbitration
  • France—Cour de Cassation—ICSID award reinstated
  • Switzerland—SFSC—appeal against final award
  • USA—stay of enforcement
  • Professor Emmanuel Gaillard (1952–2021)
  • Investment treaty arbitration
Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our coverage of: a Commercial Court decision on challenges and appeals against a Grain And Feed Trade Association (GAFTA) award; key arbitration-related court decisions from other jurisdictions and developments in institutional and investment treaty arbitration. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

