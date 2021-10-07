LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Highlights and other developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Arbitration weekly highlights—7 October 2021

Published on: 07 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Arbitration weekly highlights—7 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
  • P.R.I.M.E. Finance—arbitration rules
  • LCIA—Board appointments
  • ICC—alumni group for ICC Court
  • International arbitration
  • UNCITRAL Working Group II—expedited arbitration
  • Hong Kong—interpretation of arbitration clauses
  • France—ICC award challenge—alleged corruption
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our coverage of: news and developments in institutional arbitration; arbitration-related court decisions handed down in Hong Kong, France and the US; and, investment treaty arbitration decisions and news. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More