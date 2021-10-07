- Arbitration weekly highlights—7 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- P.R.I.M.E. Finance—arbitration rules
- LCIA—Board appointments
- ICC—alumni group for ICC Court
- International arbitration
- UNCITRAL Working Group II—expedited arbitration
- Hong Kong—interpretation of arbitration clauses
- France—ICC award challenge—alleged corruption
More...
- USA—ICDR award challenge—lack of jurisdiction
- USA—Supreme Court declined request to revisit state court’s decision
- Investment treaty arbitration
- USA—enforcement—ICSID Additional Facility award
- ICSID—stay of enforcement
- ICSID—Cooperation Agreement signed with CEDR
- Sector- and industry-specific arbitration
- Insurance—interpreting dispute resolution clauses
- Energy—ECT modernisation
- Other arbitration-related news
- LegalUK report on economic value of English law
- EU trade and investment agreements—arbitrators
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary
- LexTalk®Arbitration: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our coverage of: news and developments in institutional arbitration; arbitration-related court decisions handed down in Hong Kong, France and the US; and, investment treaty arbitration decisions and news. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.