Arbitration weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
  • AA 1996, s 69—permission to appeal refused
  • International arbitration
  • Legal documents—withdrawal from representation
  • ICCA—new fellowship programme
  • Germany—arbitrability of patent disputes
  • France—manifest inapplicability of an arbitration clause
  • France—trends from the Paris Court of Appeal on arbitrators’ duty of disclosure
Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: coverage of two decisions rendered by the Commercial Court including a refusal of a permission to appeal an arbitral award under section 69 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996), and a permission granted to a group of investors to present legal documents directly to the Russian Federation following withdrawal from representation; coverage of arbitration-related decisions from courts in Germany, France, the EU, and the USA; and, coverage of the decision made by the Supreme People’s Court of the Republic of China (the SPC) to allow the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC) to be included in the One-Stop Platform for Diversified International Commercial Dispute Resolution of the China International Commercial Court (CICC). All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

