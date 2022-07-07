- Arbitration weekly highlights—7 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
- AA 1996, s 69—permission to appeal refused
- International arbitration
- Legal documents—withdrawal from representation
- ICCA—new fellowship programme
- Germany—arbitrability of patent disputes
- France—manifest inapplicability of an arbitration clause
- France—trends from the Paris Court of Appeal on arbitrators’ duty of disclosure
More...
- ECtHR—Slovakian courts—enforcement of arbitral award
- USA—stay of court proceedings—sanctions
- Singapore—arbitral tribunal—functus officio
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- HKIAC—China International Commercial Court
- Investment treaty arbitration
- ECT modernisation negotiations—update
- Sector- and industry-specific arbitration
- P.R.I.M.E. Finance—New York Conference
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: coverage of two decisions rendered by the Commercial Court including a refusal of a permission to appeal an arbitral award under section 69 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996), and a permission granted to a group of investors to present legal documents directly to the Russian Federation following withdrawal from representation; coverage of arbitration-related decisions from courts in Germany, France, the EU, and the USA; and, coverage of the decision made by the Supreme People’s Court of the Republic of China (the SPC) to allow the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC) to be included in the One-Stop Platform for Diversified International Commercial Dispute Resolution of the China International Commercial Court (CICC). All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
