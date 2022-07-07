Arbitration weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: coverage of two decisions rendered by the Commercial Court including a refusal of a permission to appeal an arbitral award under section 69 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996), and a permission granted to a group of investors to present legal documents directly to the Russian Federation following withdrawal from representation; coverage of arbitration-related decisions from courts in Germany, France, the EU, and the USA; and, coverage of the decision made by the Supreme People’s Court of the Republic of China (the SPC) to allow the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC) to be included in the One-Stop Platform for Diversified International Commercial Dispute Resolution of the China International Commercial Court (CICC). All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.