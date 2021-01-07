- Arbitration weekly highlights—7 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Message from Lord Chief Justice
- HMCTS operational news
- International arbitration
- Three international arbitration trends to watch in 2021
- Netherlands—Supreme Court appeal against freezing order
- UAE—ADGM Arbitration Regulations 2015 amended
- Green protocols for international arbitration—public consultation
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- DIFC-LCIA publishes 2021 Arbitration Rules
- GAFTA publishes 2019–2020 arbitration statistics
- Updates to ICC Note released to reflect 2021 ICC Rules
- Investment treaty arbitration
- UNCITRAL—award in retroactive tax dispute
- USA—enforcement of ICSID award
- ICSID publishes comments on draft ISDS adjudicators code of conduct
- EU-China investment agreement
- Review of investor-state arbitrations in TMT sector
- Industry-specific arbitration
- Sports—amendment to CAS Code of Sports-related Arbitration
- Brexit
- The EU–UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
- Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee decision establishing arbitration panel
- IP completion day
- New and updated content
- ICC Rules 2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Article summary
The first edition of Arbitration weekly highlights for 2021 includes news of revised rules issued by the DIFC-LCIA Arbitration Centre, updates to the International Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) guidance note on the conduct of arbitrations, our coverage of: international arbitration trends predicted for 2021, including continued use of remote hearings and related cybersecurity concerns, along with increased attention to transparency and efficiency in proceedings; the latest operational news from HM Courts & Tribunals Service (HMCTS) in light of the government’s decision to place England in a national lockdown and the conclusion of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement. All this and much more in our weekly highlights.
