Arbitration weekly highlights—7 January 2021

The first edition of Arbitration weekly highlights for 2021 includes news of revised rules issued by the DIFC-LCIA Arbitration Centre, updates to the International Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) guidance note on the conduct of arbitrations, our coverage of: international arbitration trends predicted for 2021, including continued use of remote hearings and related cybersecurity concerns, along with increased attention to transparency and efficiency in proceedings; the latest operational news from HM Courts & Tribunals Service (HMCTS) in light of the government’s decision to place England in a national lockdown and the conclusion of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement. All this and much more in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.