Arbitration weekly highlights—7 January 2021

Published on: 07 January 2021
Updated on: 07 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Message from Lord Chief Justice
  • HMCTS operational news
  • International arbitration
  • Three international arbitration trends to watch in 2021
  • Netherlands—Supreme Court appeal against freezing order
  • UAE—ADGM Arbitration Regulations 2015 amended
  • Green protocols for international arbitration—public consultation
The first edition of Arbitration weekly highlights for 2021 includes news of revised rules issued by the DIFC-LCIA Arbitration Centre, updates to the International Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) guidance note on the conduct of arbitrations, our coverage of: international arbitration trends predicted for 2021, including continued use of remote hearings and related cybersecurity concerns, along with increased attention to transparency and efficiency in proceedings; the latest operational news from HM Courts & Tribunals Service (HMCTS) in light of the government’s decision to place England in a national lockdown and the conclusion of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement. All this and much more in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

