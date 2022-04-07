- Arbitration weekly highlights—7 April 2022
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
- Final anti-suit injunction in support of arbitration agreement
- AA 1996, s 9—stay for arbitration—NFT dispute
- International arbitration
- France—arbitrators' independence and impartiality
- France—set-aside decision—money laundering
- Hong Kong—post-award freezing injunction—enforcement
- USA—Supreme Court—federal jurisdiction over domestic arbitral awards in confirmation and vacation proceedings
More...
- USA—enforcement—statute of limitations
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- DIAC—Arbitration Rules 2022
- KCAB—new Secretary General
- Investment treaty arbitration
- Tech companies can benefit from investment treaty protection
- Ukraine conflict—international dispute resolution options for investors in Russia
- Ukraine conflict—investor claims over potential Russian nationalisation—some challenges
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary
- LexTalk®Arbitration: a Lexis®Nexis community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- Journals
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: initial coverage of two arbitration-related decisions from the courts of England and Wales on matters of jurisdiction; coverage of arbitration-related decisions of courts in France, Hong Kong, and the USA; institutional and ad hoc arbitration developments including an analysis of the recently issued 2022 Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC) arbitration rules, and the appointment of the new Secretary General of the international division of the Korean Commercial Arbitration Board (KCAB International); analyses of issues arising from the conflict in Ukraine from an investment treaty arbitration perspective; and, a discussion of investment treaty protection for tech companies. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.