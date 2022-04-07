Arbitration weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: initial coverage of two arbitration-related decisions from the courts of England and Wales on matters of jurisdiction; coverage of arbitration-related decisions of courts in France, Hong Kong, and the USA; institutional and ad hoc arbitration developments including an analysis of the recently issued 2022 Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC) arbitration rules, and the appointment of the new Secretary General of the international division of the Korean Commercial Arbitration Board (KCAB International); analyses of issues arising from the conflict in Ukraine from an investment treaty arbitration perspective; and, a discussion of investment treaty protection for tech companies. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.