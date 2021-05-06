- Arbitration weekly highlights—6 May 2021
- Arbitration under the AA 1996
- Court of Appeal—objections to English court’s jurisdiction
- AA 1996, s 69—successful appeal on question of law—shipping
- International arbitration
- QMUL and White & Case 2021 International Arbitration Survey Report
- India—Supreme Court—choosing a foreign seat of arbitration
- USA—enforcement
- China—agreements on multi-party tribunal appointments
- Investment treaty arbitration
- ICSID—request for provisional measures relating to criminal investigation
- ISDS reform—third-party funding
- Key awards and decisions
- Beyond Brexit
- Lugano Convention
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS operational news
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our coverage of: an English Court of Appeal decision on jurisdiction in which it was asserted unsuccessfully that the parties had agreed to arbitrate the relevant disputes; the Supreme Court of India’s decision on the ability of two Indian parties to agree a foreign seat of arbitration; the launch of the QMUL and White & Case 2021 International Arbitration Survey Report; and, other key-arbitration related decisions of courts from around the world. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
