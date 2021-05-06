Arbitration weekly highlights—6 May 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our coverage of: an English Court of Appeal decision on jurisdiction in which it was asserted unsuccessfully that the parties had agreed to arbitrate the relevant disputes; the Supreme Court of India’s decision on the ability of two Indian parties to agree a foreign seat of arbitration; the launch of the QMUL and White & Case 2021 International Arbitration Survey Report; and, other key-arbitration related decisions of courts from around the world. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.