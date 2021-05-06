Sign-in Help
Arbitration weekly highlights—6 May 2021

Published on: 06 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the AA 1996
  • Court of Appeal—objections to English court’s jurisdiction
  • AA 1996, s 69—successful appeal on question of law—shipping
  • International arbitration
  • QMUL and White & Case 2021 International Arbitration Survey Report
  • India—Supreme Court—choosing a foreign seat of arbitration
  • USA—enforcement
  • China—agreements on multi-party tribunal appointments
Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our coverage of: an English Court of Appeal decision on jurisdiction in which it was asserted unsuccessfully that the parties had agreed to arbitrate the relevant disputes; the Supreme Court of India’s decision on the ability of two Indian parties to agree a foreign seat of arbitration; the launch of the QMUL and White & Case 2021 International Arbitration Survey Report; and, other key-arbitration related decisions of courts from around the world. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

